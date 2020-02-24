Berlin: Greenwich Entertainment Takes 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' for U.S.

Oscar-winning director Caroline Link ('Nowhere in Africa') adapted the feature from Judith Kerr's semi-biographical children's book about a Jewish family that escapes the Nazis.

Greenwich Entertainment has taken U.S. rights to When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, an adaptation of Judith Kerr's semi-biographical children's book about how her Jewish family escaped from the Nazis and emigrated to England in the 1930s.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Caroline Link (Nowhere in Africa) adapted the novel for the screen. When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit stars Carla

Juri (Blade Runner 2049), Oliver Masucci (Never Look Away) and newcomer Riva Krymalowski,who plays Anna Kemper, a girl based on Kerr.

When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit was produced by Germany's Sommerhaus together Warner Bros. Entertainment, Nextfilm Filmproduktion, La Siala Entertainment, Hugofilm Production, and RAI Cinema.

The plot follows 9-year-old Anna who, in 1933 flees Nazi Germany with her Jewish family, leaving her favorite stuffed pink rabbit behind. As she moves as a refugee across Europe, from Zurich to Paris and finally to London, thoughts of her toy dominate her thoughts.

"Our heroine feels the effects of tyranny, anti-semitism, displacement and being a refugee and despite these real dangers, somehow manages to keep her innocence and sense of adventure through it all," says Edward Arentz, co-managing director of Greenwich. "Caroline Link has created a new classic film of 20th century childhood in extremis."

When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit has been a sleeper hit in Germany, where it has grossed nearly $6 million.

Arentz negotiated the U.S. deal with Dirk Schuerhoff, CEO of Beta Cinema, who are handling worldwide rights.