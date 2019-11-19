Greg Berlanti and Warren Littlefield Honored at Friends of the Saban Community Clinic’s 43rd Annual Gala

“Anything like this is incredibly touching. I think the cause behind this is what makes this so powerful for me. There are so many people in need right now and the fact that this clinic has been here for 52 years and is as successful at doing what they do,” Berlanti shared with THR why he was honored to be recognized as a supporter of the Saban Community Clinic.

Hollywood's top executives gathered at the Beverly Hilton on Monday night to honor two leaders in their community at the Friends of the Saban Community Clinic’s 43 Annual Gala. Ted Sarandos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Nevins were all on hand to recognize Warren Littlefied and Greg Berlanti for their contributions toward supporting the Saban Community Clinic.

The clinic provides free or discounted medical care as well as other services to Angelenos who otherwise couldn’t afford them. In 2018 alone the clinic conducted 111,753 medical visits and provided $7 million in free services to people who are homeless or living below the federal poverty line.

Berlanti was given the Leadership Award and he told THR why he was such a staunch supporter of the clinic.

“Anything like this is incredibly touching. I think the cause behind this is what makes this so powerful for me. There are so many people in need right now and the fact that this clinic has been here for 52 years and is as successful at doing what they do," he said. "And when you go there and you spend time there you really see the depth of what they do and the amount of lives that they touch. Anything associated with them is extra special.”

James Corden, the evening’s emcee, showed up halfway through the program because he came straight from a live taping of his own show. Corden had fun with the audience, drawing gasps at one point when he claimed that he was going to bring Senator Elizabeth Warren to the stage, before admitting that he was joking.

Littlefield was given the Lenny Somberg Award for his years of volunteer service to the clinic and shared with THR why it was important to him to support the organization.

“It’s really quite touching and humbling. I’ve been involved with the free clinic for 25 years,” he said. “The principles haven’t changed. Serve the under-served. Give them medical. Give them legal. Give them services that they can’t afford. We live in a country where we still need that and maybe someday we won’t need the Saban Community Clinic. We’ll have a country where healthcare is a right and not a privilege, but right now we still need them.”

During a live fundraiser, guests contributed thousands of dollars towards the clinic, including a single donation of $25,000, which is enough money for the clinic to provide 100 people with medical care for a year.

After a dinner of salmon and wild rice, guests were treated to a mini concert by band Death Cab for Cutie, including "I Will Follow You Into the Dark," which was greeted with eager applause by the audience. It was announced that the gala raised more than $1.9 million to support the clinic’s mission.