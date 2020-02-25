Greg Kinnear to Make Broadway Debut as Atticus Finch in 'To Kill a Mockingbird' (Exclusive)

The actor will take over the role on April 21 from Ed Harris in Aaron Sorkin's blockbuster adaptation of the classic Harper Lee novel, which is still playing to capacity houses more than a year into its run.

Continuing the trend of distinguished American actors taking on one of the most iconic characters in the national literary canon, Greg Kinnear will be the latest Atticus Finch in the smash hit Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Kinnear will make his Broadway debut in the role, stepping into the production April 21. He follows Ed Harris, who plays his final performance April 19. Lead producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller announced the casting on Tuesday.

"I did Sabrina with Greg 25 years ago and loved working with him then," Rudin told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was his first movie — and he was fabulous in it. He has delivered scores of wonderful performances since then, in a ton of terrific films. I think he's going to be a really sensational Atticus. Greg is a terrific actor and a terrific partner. I'm really excited that he's joining the company."

Adapted by Aaron Sorkin from the classic Harper Lee novel about racial injustice in the Deep South of the 1930s, the production began performances in November 2018 at the Shubert Theatre and has not played to an empty seat since, becoming the top-grossing American play in Broadway history. Jeff Daniels played small-town Alabama lawyer Atticus for the first year of the run.

With weekly grosses averaging around $1.5 million, Mockingbird has earned a staggering $118 million to date, and shows no signs of slowing down, sustaining the kind of longevity far more common to musicals than plays. The production recouped its entire $8 million investment just 19 weeks after its official opening on Dec. 13, 2018.

In a history-making event emceed by Spike Lee, director Bartlett Sher on Wednesday this week will stage a special free performance of the play, with Harris and the full cast, at Madison Square Garden for 18,000 New York public school students.

In addition to Harris, the ensemble currently includes Nina Grollman as Atticus' daughter Scout Finch, Nick Robinson as her brother Jem, Taylor Trensch as their visiting friend Dill, LisaGay Hamilton as the family housekeeper Calpurnia and Russell Harvard as reclusive neighbor Boo Radley. Also among the principals are Neal Huff, Kyle Scatliffe, Manoel Felciano, Dakin Matthews and Eliza Scanlen, fresh off her role in Little Women.

The coast-to-coast national tour of Mockingbird will launch in August at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., with Richard Thomas starring as Atticus. The character will by played by Rhys Ifans in the London production, opening in May at the West End's Gielgud Theatre.

Kinnear, an Oscar nominee in 1998 for As Good as It Gets, was most recently seen onscreen opposite Isabelle Huppert and Marisa Tomei in Ira Sachs' Frankie. His upcoming projects include Philippa Lowthorpe's comedy about a plot to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty pageant in London, Misbehaviour, in which he plays Bob Hope opposite Jessie Buckley, Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw; and Nicholas Jarecki's opioid thriller Dreamland, also starring Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly.