Greg Silverman's Stampede Partners With HollyShorts Film Festival

The agreement creates a first-look feature film and TV series development program.

Greg Silverman’s new media company Stampede is partnering with the HollyShorts Film Festival, the Los Angeles-based short film festival, on a first-look feature film and TV series development program. Under the agreement, HollyShorts will work with Stampede on developing content from the short films in the festival’s catalog of official selections and winners.

HollyShorts, which is held in August and which also curates a monthly screening series at the TCL Chinese Theatre, is one of the film festivals whose winners qualify for Academy Award consideration in the short films categories. The most recent edition of HollyFest hosted three films that became Oscar nominees — Skye Fitzgerald and Ryan Mooser’s documentary short Lifeboat, Trevor Jimenez’s animated short Weekends and Guy Nattiv’s live-action short Skin, which was also named best short film at the festival.

HollyShorts, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year, also has a streaming channel for its short movies called BITPIX.

HollyShorts co-founders Theo Dumont and Daniel Sol said of the new venture with Stampede, “This agreement with Stampede is truly a game changer for our official selections, creators, and our festival. It’s an opportunity we always dreamed of when we started HollyShorts — to create a platform based in L.A. that not only showcased the best shorts from around the world, but also created real opportunities and deals for them. We are thrilled to be in business with Stampede and thank our visionary partners Greg Silverman, Chris Bosco, and the entire team for making this happen.”

Stampede was founded by Silverman, the former president of Warner Bros. Pictures, who serves as its CEO. The company’s lead investor and co-chairman is Gideon Yu, the former CFO of Facebook and YouTube and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers.