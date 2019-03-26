Greg Silverman's Stampede Sets First Feature With 'Pink Skies Ahead'

Jessica Barden will star in the movie from New York Times best-selling author Kelly Oxford.

Greg Silverman's Stampede production banner has set its first feature with Pink Skies Ahead, from New York Times best-selling author Kelly Oxford.

Based on her original screenplay, Oxford will make her directorial debut with the movie that is based on the essay "No Real Danger" from Oxford’s second book, When You Find Out The World Is Against You.

The End of the F***ing World actress Jessica Barden will star in the movie as a wild young woman whose life unravels after dropping out of college, moving in with her parents, and being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

Silverman and Stampede's Lisa Zambri will produce, alongside with Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Gideon Yu and Zac Locke will executive produce.

“Part of our mission here at Stampede is to support the best new voices in film and television. That’s why today is such a special day here as we announce that we are producing and financing the first feature film on our slate with Pink Skies Ahead. We are so proud to support Kelly’s directorial debut from her exceptional screenplay with the incomparable Jessica Barden,” said Silverman.

Barden is represented by ICM, Curtis Brown Group and Viewpoint; Oxford is represented by WME and Brillstein.