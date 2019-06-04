Greg Silverman's Stampede Taps Dov Mamann for International Production (Exclusive)

Anne Pinar also joins the company to oversee deal-making.

Greg Silverman’s Stampede banner has hired Dov Mamann and Anna Pinar for international production and business affairs.

Mamann will focus on development and production of international film TV productions, while Pinar will oversee deal-making for Stampede’s IP and production slate across all divisions.

Mamann most recently ran the Italy-based international production company Indiana Production, where he served as producer on English and Italian language productions for the global market. At Indiana, Mamann recently wrapped production on Human Capital, an English-language remake of Paolo Virzì’s Italian film of the same name.

The remake was directed by Marc Myers, written by Oren Moverman and stars Liev Schreiber, Peter Sarsgaard, Alex Wolff, and Marisa Tomei.

"With a growing slate of scripted series, features, and alternative content the world over, Dov brings incredible relationships to our content sourcing, packaging and physical production needs in this new endeavor," Stampede president Chris Bosco said in a statement.

Before joining Stampede, Pinar worked with the indie outfit as an associate at Business Affairs Inc., where she represented production companies, distributors and financiers, and negotiated deals like rights acquisitions, financing agreements, talent agreements and distribution agreements for film and TV projects.

Stampede set its first feature with Pink Skies Ahead, from New York Times best-selling author Kelly Oxford. The media company was founded by Silverman, the former president of Warner Bros. Pictures, who serves as its CEO.

The company’s lead investor and co-chairman is Gideon Yu, the former CFO of Facebook and YouTube and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers.