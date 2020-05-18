Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' Actor, Dies at 30

In the 2008 film, Boyce played Forks High School student Tyler Crowley, who was behind the wheel of the car that almost hits Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) until Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) is able to stop it and rescue her.

Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film Twilight, has died. He was 30.

Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, were both found dead Wednesday in their Las Vegas condo, multiple outlets report. The cause of death for either individual has not yet been disclosed.

Boyce's mother Lisa Wayne on Sunday penned a touching tribute to Boyce on her Facebook account in which she shared that, prior to his passing, Boyce was planning to open a chicken wing business called "West Wings." Describing her son as "the best chef," Wayne wrote, "He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers" including Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch and The Game. "I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

She continued: "Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you, I'd continue this West Wings and set your baby girl up for life. You told me that you didn't want me to work, you wanted to take care of me. Hunny, have some of your Tequila Lime Agave wings and your special spaghetti for me. I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain. I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me."

Wayne went on to say that the last time she saw Boyce was on May 11: "We watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I'm broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny."

Boyce had just turned 30 in December. In an Instagram post, he reflected on having doubts as to whether it would "make it to see 30 years old." "Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive... Let's make the rest of these years your best," he wrote.

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. Adepoju is survived by her son, Egypt. Her family has launched a GoFundMe page to help give her a goodbye "the proper way."