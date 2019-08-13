Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Releases First Trailer

Also written by the 'Lady Bird' director, the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel features a robust cast led by Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet.

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's feature adaptation of Little Women dropped online Tuesday.

With a screenplay also written by Gerwig, the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel — which recently passed its 150th anniversary — features a robust cast led by Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet; the latter two starred in Gerwig's debut feature, Lady Bird, in 2017.

The film focuses on the lives of main characters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg as they navigate their young adulthood in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Alcott's novel has been adapted numerous times for television and film, beginning with the 1914 silent Paramount film and including Gillian Armstrong's often-cited iteration in 1994, which starred Susan Sarandon and Winona Ryder. Most recently, there was a three-part BBC miniseries starring Angela Lansbury and Emily Watson.