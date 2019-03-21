Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Welcome Their First Child Together

Reps for the couple confirmed the happy news on Thursday.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have welcomed their first child together, reps for the couple confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

Baumbach is already a dad to son Rohmer with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, while this is Gerwig's first child.

According to a 2013 New Yorker profile, the Oscar-nominated writer, actress and director and her director boyfriend — also previously nominated for an Oscar — first met when Baumbach cast Gerwig in his 2010 film Greenberg. They have since collaborated on a number of movie projects, including 2012's Frances Ha and 2015's Mistress America.

Though they have kept much of their relationship private over the years, Gerwig and Baumbach made rare red-carpet appearances together at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and Academy Awards. Gerwig was nominated for her work on Lady Bird — which she wrote and directed — at both awards shows. While she left the Oscars empty-handed, Gerwig took home the Golden Globe for best original screenplay.

However, she failed to mention Baumbach in her acceptance speech, which she acknowledged during a subsequent appearance on The View. "I had an entire speech that I was going to give and I got up there and none of it came out," she said. "I looked at Oprah and I was like, 'It's gone!' I had a whole thing about him. He's my favorite writer and my favorite first reader."

Added Gerwig at the time: "I got off stage and then as I was coming back to the table, he was already looking at me and he said, 'Please don’t feel bad, please don’t feel bad!'"