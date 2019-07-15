Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach to Tackle Margot Robbie-Produced 'Barbie' Movie

The duo will write the Warner Bros. project, which Robbie is also starring in, with Gerwig eyeing to direct.

Barbie is looking to embolden her fashion sense by going indie.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, known for critically adored, film festival-playing quirky dramas, are tackling Barbie, Warner Bros.' big-screen take on the Mattel toy icon.

Gerwig and Baumbach will write the script, with Gerwig, who last directed Lady Bird, eyeing it as a helming vehicle.

Margot Robbie is starring in the feature project and is also producing the project via LuckyChap banner and LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley. Mattel Films's Robbie Brenner is also producing.

A Barbie live-action feature has been in the works since 2018 and has always attracted big-names. When it was set up at Sony, Barbie had first Amy Schumer then Anne Hathaway attached to star and Alethea Jones directing. When Barbie moved her Malibu Dream House from Sony to Warners late last year, Patty Jenkins was circling as director but nothing was ever formalized.

Gerwig and Baumbach's are outside the box for branded entertainment but shows that the studio and producers are committed to trying to make something with a unique voice in order to stand out in a crowded marketplace where titles vie for awareness.

And Gerwig and Baumbach are nothing if not unique, principally known for small-scale comedic dramas. Baumbach earned an Academy Award nomination for The Squid and the Whale and last directed The Meyerowitz Stories that starred Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman. Gerwig made a splash directing Lady Bird, which earned her a best directing and best screenplay Oscar nomination.

The two have collaborated on several films, including Mistress America and Frances Ha. Gerwig also starred in Baumbach's Greenberg.

Gerwig is currently in post-production on her star-studded Little Women adaptation at Columbia, which will see Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan play the March sisters. Baumbach is also in post on his latest film for Netflix, an untitled divorce drama-comedy starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.