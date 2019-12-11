Gretchen Carlson Criticizes NDAs for Protecting "Predatory Behavior" and Silencing Victims: "I Want My Voice Back"

The former Fox News host attended The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment event and presented Ronan Farrow with the Equity in Entertainment Award.

After suing Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016, Gretchen Carlson wants to ensure that NDAs don't continue to stand in the way of exposing workplace misconduct.

"At the time I felt all alone, but since then, many more women have found the courage to say enough is enough," said the former Fox host.

Carlson, at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Power 100 Women in Entertainment event presented by Lifetime, announced the launch of the Lift Our Voices initiative, co-created with fellow Fox alumna Julie Roginsky.

The duo encouraged the attendees of the breakfast gala to show their support by becoming the inaugural members of the movement.

"It’s time to lift our voices. I want my voice back," Carlson told the audience. "And I want to protect yours."

Carlson and Roginsky's initiative aims to support women and other victims of workplace misconduct in exiting their nondisclosure agreements and speaking out about their negative experiences.

"I know together -- we will win this fight," Carlson said.

She went on to present Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Catch and Kill author Ronan Farrow with the event's Equity in Entertainment award on Monday. She dubbed the prize-winning reporter an "ally among allies."

"Ronan, thank you for helping to give silenced groups a voice," she said.

The annual gala coincides with Wednesday's release of THR's Women in Entertainment issue. This annual issue, guest-edited by Olivia Wilde, spotlights the Power 100, the leading female executives in entertainment.

Monday's breakfast gala also featured a keynote speech by Stacey Abrams, scholarship presentations by John Legend and Charlize Theron, and Reese Witherspoon accepting the Sherry Lansing leadership award from Kerry Washington. Ronan Farrow was another honoree at the event. President of MRC Media, which includes THR and Billboard, Deanna Brown, and publisher Lynne Segall also made remarks, as did editorial director Matt Belloni and guest editor Olivia Wilde.

Also in attendance were notable names such as Niecy Nash, Sophia Bush, Janet Mock, Bonnie Arnold, Gigi Gorgeous, Jennifer Salke, Bob Gersh, Maggie Rogers, Anna Paquin, Channing Dungey, Lori Greiner, Meg Whitman, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Nina Shaw, Donna Langley, Dawn Hudson and Kaitlyn Dever, among others.

Sponsors for the Women in Entertainment gala include Cadillac, Fiji Water, Moroccan Oil, eOne, Gersh, SAG-AFTRA and Loyola Marymount University. THR also partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles and Entertainment Industry Foundation to make this event possible.