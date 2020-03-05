Tom Hanks Leads Fight Against Nazi U-Boats in 'Greyhound' Trailer

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Karl Glusman and Tom Brittney round out the cast of the Aaron Schneider-directed film.

Tom Hanks leads an international group of ships across the North Atlantic in the trailer for Sony Pictures' Greyhound.

Set in the early days of World War II, the film follows captain Ernest Krause (Hanks) as he leads an international convoy of 37 Allied ships in his first command on a U.S. destroyer. The group crosses the treacherous ocean as they are pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Karl Glusman and Tom Brittney round out the cast of the Aaron Schneider-directed film. In addition to starring, Hanks wrote the screenplay. The film is based on C.S. Forester's novel The Good Shepherd.

The trailer opens with Ernest praying as he and his team prepare to head to sea. "Dear Lord, let your holy angel be with me," he says in a voiceover as clips of strong water currents contrast his calm prayers.

While talking to his wife, Evie (Shue), he assures her that he will always be thinking of her during the dangerous trip.

The trailer then shows Ernest preparing to begin his journey. He is informed that all the ships "will be out of range of air cover for the next five days."

While on the boat, Ernest and his team encounter their enemies. After shooting at the U-boat, Ernest announces that they successfully killed someone on the other boat.

The five-day journey may have gotten off to a successful start, but Ernest soon learns that they're in danger when Nazi U-boats continue to attack their team of ships. "In 48 hours, we've lost seven ships," explains Ernest.

An intense montage follows that shows the U.S. passengers shooting at their enemies and frantically trying to survive each day on their journey to England.

Originally Greyhound was to be released on May 8. It has been pushed back and will now hit theaters on June 12.

Watch the full trailer above.