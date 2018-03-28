'Grey's Anatomy': Kevin McKidd Talks "Celebratory" Season 14 Finale | In Studio

"This show is 14 seasons, it's a complete miracle," McKidd told THR. "Very rarely do shows go for 14 seasons. It’s a thing to be celebrated."

Dr. Owen Hunt is in the studio. Kevin McKidd sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to tease the upcoming season 14 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, calling it “very celebratory.”

“I would say, you know this show is 14 seasons, it’s a complete miracle,” he said. “Very rarely do shows go for 14 seasons. It’s a thing to be celebrated so I would say our finale is going to be, in a sense, very celebratory.”

The actor also spoke about his experience as a director on set of the hospital drama, revealing just how tight-lipped Shonda Rhimes and the writers are about what’s to come.

“That’s kind of the whole point of our show is that you don’t know what’s coming, so I would say, as a director on the show, we get a little bit more information if there’s a specific scene or moment that we have to direct where they say, ‘Oh and you should tell the actor that the reason they’re doing something in this episode that might feel a little strange is because there’s something coming in the next episode where it pays off,’ or something like that,” he told THR.

“It’s very case-by-case specific because Shonda and the writers are very tight-lipped, as they should be,” he added.

McKidd also praised his Trainspotting director Danny Boyle, who has taught him plenty of behind-the-camera tricks he uses on set.

"It stands the test of time," he said of the film, "so I think I noticed since I started directing that a lot of tricks – because a lot of what directors do visually are tricks – that Danny used to tell a story with a slightly less pedestrian, slightly cooler point of view,” he said. “I’ve been applying just unconsciously. I’ve been kind of stealing, so it’s that thing about being a director, you steal from the people you’re fans of so… Danny, I’ve stolen a ton of your shots.”