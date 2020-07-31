'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Krista Vernoff was previously with CAA.

Krista Vernoff has signed with UTA in all areas.

Vernoff ranks as one of ABC's most important showrunners and runs veteran medical drama Grey's Anatomy and its spinoff, Station 19, and has a pilot, Rebel, in the works this season at the network. Grey's, heading into its 17th season, is ABC's highest-rated drama series.



"I'm thrilled that UTA reached an agreement with the WGA and I’m so excited to work with the team there," Vernoff said.

Vernoff previously was with CAA and, in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, detailed why she parted ways her agent of 20 years amid the Writers Guild's ongoing battle with the Association of Talent Agencies over issues including packaging fees.

CAA, along with WME and ICM Partners, are the lone holdouts who have yet to make a deal with the Writers Guild. UTA, the entertainment industry's third-largest talent agency, reached a deal with the WGA on July 14.

Vernoff, who has also been a preeminent voice of the #MeToo movement and has penned several essays about Hollywood's culture of complicity, counts Showtime's Shameless, NBC's Law & Order, The CW's original Charmed and Fox's Wonderfalls among her credits. Vernoff and her husband, Alexandre Schmitt, formed Trip the Light Productions last year and has multiple projects in the works as part of their rich overall deal with ABC Studios.

Vernoff is the guest on this week's episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast, in which she opens up about writing the pandemic into season 17 of Grey's, the path pack to production and more. Listen here.