Portion of Griffith Park Closed as Los Angeles Police Respond to Found Human Remains

A portion of Griffith Park was closed Monday after Los Angeles police homicide investigators responded to a report of found human remains.

The call for the discovery came in around 9 a.m., the location being near Griffith Park Drive, police told The Hollywood Reporter.

Griffith Park Drive and the surrounding area have been closed, police said.

Officers continued to respond to the scene as of 11:40 a.m.

No additional information was available.

The park is popular with both locals and tourists and features a number of hiking and horseback riding trails. The park is home to the iconic Griffith Observatory, sitting on the south-facing slope of Mount Hollywood. Griffith Park is also a popular location for film and TV productions.

