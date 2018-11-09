Weekend Box Office: 'The Grinch' Steals $2.2M in Thursday Previews

Elsewhere, the J.J. Abrams-produced 'Overlord' starts off with $900,000, while 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' grosses $635,000 in previews.

Illumination and Universal's CG animated The Grinch, the latest adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss holiday tale, started off its North American box-office run Thursday night with a promising $2.2 million in previews.

With a Grinch voiced this time out by Benedict Cumberbatch, tracking continues to be revised upwards for the $75 million pic, which is expected to see green with a domestic opening of $63 million-$65 million, if not higher. (Family titles aren't generally known for huge preview numbers.)

Directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, the film's voice cast also includes Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury, Cameron Seely and Pharrell Williams, who narrates the tale about the infamous Grinch who tries to ruin Christmas for the residents of Whoville. The last film about the infamous grouch was Ron Howard's 2000 live-action version How the Grinch Stole Christmas, voiced by Jim Carrey.

Among the weekend's other two nationwide offerings, the J.J. Abrams-produced World War II zombie pic Overlord grossed $900,000 in previews, for a projected debut of $10 million-$12 million. Paramount's $35 million horror-thriller boasts the advantage of being the sole new offering for the younger genre crowd. It also lords over the other new offerings in terms of reviews, with a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 82 percent, versus 57 percent for The Grinch and 51 percent for The Girl in the Spider's Web.

Overlord's up-and-coming cast includes Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbaek, Mathilde Ollivier, John Magaro and Iain de Caestecker. Julius Avery directed the R-rated film, which follows a group of American paratroopers who drop into Nazi-occupied France on the eve of D-Day, only to discover the horrors of a Nazi lab carrying out terrifying and supernatural experiments that bring the dead back to life.

The Girl in the Spider's Web, starring The Crown's Claire Foy and directed by Fede Alvarez, earned $635,000 Thursday night. The $43 million, R-rated movie looks to open in the $8 million-$13 million range, and it remains to be seen whether it can successfully revive The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo film franchise and book series.

Sony made Girl in the Spider's Web, which continues the adventures of Swedish hacker Lisbeth Salander, in partnership with MGM and New Regency. Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks and Stephen Merchant co-star.

Girl in the Spider's Web will face keen competition for adult attention from holdover Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen biopic that opened to a champion-like $51 million last weekend.

New offerings at the specialty box office include Jason Reitman's political pic The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman as scandal-ridden Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart. The awards hopeful, playing first in New York and Los Angeles, is opening timed to Tuesday's midterm elections.

Among other awards contenders, Amazon Studios is expanding Beautiful Boy, starring Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell, nationwide into roughly 840 theaters. Netflix is opening the Coen brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs in four cinemas in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and London, but won't report grosses. It is the first Netflix original movie to open first in cinemas a week ahead of its launch on the streamer.