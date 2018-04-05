'The Grudge' Reboot, Tom Hanks' WWII Drama 'Greyhound' Get Release Dates

Nicholas Pesce's adaptation of the early-aughts horror movie and a naval drama that Hanks wrote, produced and is starring in are set to bow in 2019.

Sony Pictures is adding some heavy hitters to its 2019 release slate.

The studio's reboot of the 2002 Japanese horror film Ju-On and its 2004 American remake The Grudge, Grudge, will land in theaters on August 16, 2019, while Tom Hanks' World War II drama Greyhound, which the actor wrote and is producing and starring in, is set to make its debut on April 5, 2019.

The Eyes of My Mother director Nicholas Pesce is set to helm Sony's new adaptation of The Grudge, which will provide a fresh take on the Japanese horror film and successful American adaptation starring Sarah Michelle-Gellar. Andrea Riseborough, John Cho and Demian Bichir are attached to star in the film, which is produced by Ghost House and Good Universe.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Aquisitions has worldwide rights to Grudge; SPWA, Ghost House and Good Universe also collaborated on the 2016 crime thriller Don't Breathe.

Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert are producing for Ghost House, while Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman are executive producing for Good Universe. Good Universe's Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, Doug Davison, John Middleton and Andrew Pfeffer will also produce, and Romel Adam is overseeing for Ghost House with Brady Fujikawa for Good Universe. Production is scheduled to begin in May.

Hanks is starring in Greyhound, based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd, alongside Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan and Stephen Graham. Hanks is set to play Captain Ernest Krause, the first command of a U.S. destroyer who is leading an international fleet of 37 Allied ships across the North Atlantic, with Nazi U-boats in hot pursuit, during the early days of World War II.

Aaron Schneider (Get Low) is directing, while Playtone's Gary Goetzman and Hanks will produce. FilmNation Entertainment’s Aaron Ryder, Playtone’s Steven Shareshian, and David Coatsworth are executive producing.

Worldwide rights have gone to SPWA, which is also financing alongside Bron Creative, Sycamore Pictures and Zhengfu Pictures.

Greyhound will film on location in Baton Rouge, La.