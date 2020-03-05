'Guardians of the Galaxy' Writer Nicole Perlman Signs With WME (Exclusive)

She has signed with the agency for directing and producing.

Nicole Perlman — one of the industry's most sought-after studio tentpole scripters — has signed with WME for directing and producing, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. She was previously repped by CAA.

Perlman's credits include Marvel Studios entries Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel. Her other credits include Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu.

In 2018, Perlman launched production banner Known Universe, which she runs with fellow genre writers Geneva Robertson-Dworert and Lindsey Beer. The shingle, which has a focus on female-fronted films in the superhero, sci-fi and fantasy space, has a slate that includes Lord of the Flies for Warner Bros., a Fast & Furious spin-off for Universal and Hello Kitty for New Line, among others.

Perlman remains repped by Lit Entertainment Group and Frankfurt Kurnit.