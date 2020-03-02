Gucci Cancels Cruise Show in San Francisco Due to Coronavirus Fears

Prada and Chanel have already postponed May fashion shows.

Gucci is taking precautions amid the spread of coronavirus, which has led to the deaths of six people in the U.S. as of Monday.

The Italian fashion house is cancelling its Cruise 2021 fashion show, which was set to take place May 18 in San Francisco. The brand told The Hollywood Reporter that given "the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak," the event has been canceled "as a precautionary measure," adding, "A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer. At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world.”

Gucci hosted its Milan Fashion Week show as planned on Feb. 19 with Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi, Amandla Stenberg and Liz Goldwyn sitting in the front row. Giorgio Armani decided at the last-minute to livestream his Milan fashion show in front of an empty theater to protect the health of would-be attendees. Italy has reported more than 1,600 coronavirus cases in the country so far.

Prada already postponed its Resort show that would have been held on May 21 in Japan. “This decision was made as a precautionary measure as well as an act of responsibility and respect for all the people working on and planning to attend our resort 2021 show,” the brand said at the time. “Prada extends its sincere sympathies and concern to all the people and territories affected by this situation.”

Armani is expected to present a collection in Dubai on April 19; Hermes in London on April 28; Chanel in Capri, Italy, on May 7; Dior in Lecce, Italy, on May 9; Versace in the U.S. in May 16 and Max Mara in Saint Petersburg on May 25. THR has reached out to the labels to confirm if the shows will go on. Last month, Chanel postponed its Metiers d’art collection restaging that was planned for Beijing in May, according to Reuters.

Shanghai Fashion Week and China Fashion Week have been postponed due to the virus and Seoul Fashion Week, set to start March 17, was canceled.