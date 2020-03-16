Michelin-Starred Chef Massimo Bottura Launches 'Kitchen Quarantine' IGTV Show

The chef who recently debuted Gucci Osteria in Beverly Hills hosts the live nightly free show.

"Stay safe! Wash your hands, always wash your hands," is the main message from chef Massimo Bottura's post-show Q&A following the first live taping of his cookalong IGTV show Kitchen Quarantine.

The celebrated Italian chef is not one who sits back when a pandemic hits. In May 2012 Bottura took to action following two earthquakes in Italy that threatened the destruction of thousands of wheels of Parmigiano-Reggiano though of a cookathon, where chefs across the world purchased the cheese so that they were not left to destruction and businesses did not shutter due following the natural disasters.

He's also made food more accessible — his goal is to combat world hunger — through his revolving Refettorio Ambrosiano project (in partnership with Robert De Niro in the Bronx) and around the world.

However, Bottura is best known mainly for his Moderna restaurant, Osteria Francescana, which ranks as the top restaurant on San Pelligrino's world's best restaurants list and his two Gucci Osterias — the original in Florence and his latest project in the heart of Beverly Hills at the top of the Gucci boutique on Rodeo Drive.

On Saturday the chef launched his Kitchen Quarantine series, a nightly live stream that airs at 8 p.m. CET (12 p.m. PST) on his Instagram account, where he cooks a full dinner using ingredient he finds in his fridge (menu items have included a curry, salad, parmesan cream, tortellini alla panna).

"It's not a cooking show," he says on his post mortem Q&A (also on Instagram, following each live cookalong). "We just want to be part of the world."