Gucci, Saint Laurent and More Kering Brands Donate $1M AUD to Australia Fire Relief

The fashion company also including Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen is stepping up, after Elton John pledged $1 million this week.

Luxury group Kering — which includes fashion houses Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Brioni — is stepping up to help fight the Australian fires by donating $1 million Australian dollars toward relief.

The natural disaster is estimated to have killed at least 25 people and half a billion animals as the flames burn more than 18 million acres. Kering announced Wednesday that in the long term, it also plans to get involved in reforestation and biodiversity programs.

When Paris' Notre Dame cathedral burned in April, Kering pledged $100 million to restore it. Fashion conglomerate LVMH — whose umbrella includes Rihanna's Fenty clothing brand, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine, Givenchy and more — donated $200 million to Notre Dame, but has yet to announce contributions to aid the Australian fires.

Local Aussie fashion brands are also helping the cause this month. Barney Cools (which has collaborated with Dillon Francis) is giving 100 percent of proceeds on Thursday, Jan. 9, to support firefighters, communities and wildlife. Sydney company Camilla is auctioning off an archival fashion piece on eBay (running Friday to Sunday) and donating 100 percent of sales to groups including the Red Cross, WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation and The Australian National Fire Authorities. The brand said in a statement, "This sad time for our country does not end when the last fire goes out — the worst is yet to come and the scar left on our nation will last a lifetime."

Other Sydney brands are chipping in: Assembly Label is donating $25,000 to bushfire relief, Aje will give a "sizable donation" to NSW Rural Fire Service on Friday and Rebecca Vallance has pledged to donate all sales profits in the next 24 hours to the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

"During this extremely trying time both emotionally and financially for many people, we wanted to be able to show our support without our customers having to make a purchase in the process," Assembly Label said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We have been absolutely shocked and humbled by the generous donations of companies and people alike and have been truly moved by the power of people."

Stars such as Nicole Kidman, Elton John, Pink, Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez have offered financial help, too. Lizzo took time out of her tour in Australia to volunteer at the Melbourne Foodbank this week. "We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today!" the Foodbank Victoria tweeted.

According to CNN, the fires show "no signs of stopping."