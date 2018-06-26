LACMA to Honor Guillermo del Toro, Catherine Opie at Annual Art + Film Gala

The eighth annual event will be held Nov. 3 and co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is ready to celebrate Guillermo del Toro and Catherine Opie.

The museum announced today that the Oscar-winning filmmaker and American photographer have been selected as the honorees for its 2018 Art + Film Gala on Nov. 3. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio are set to return to serve as the gala’s co-chairs.

"The eighth annual Art+Film Gala celebrates the work of two incredible artists, Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro," said Chow. "Both artists share an exceptional ability to tell human stories that are relevant and important to our time. It is with great pleasure that we honor their work and legacy at this year’s event."

Both Opie and del Toro are being recognized for their work in creative art, with The Shape of Water director being honored as an "exceptional filmmaker." Del Toro was the subject of a retrospective at LACMA in 2016 titled Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters.

"As a filmmaker, Guillermo’s work challenges us to ignore traditional art-historical narratives and hierarchies of high and low culture," said Michael Govan, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director. "His ability to collapse time and space, history and fiction, and nature and fantasy makes him an exceptional filmmaker."

Meanwhile, Opie’s work, which has been exhibited throughout the United States, Europe and Japan, is being celebrated for capturing "aspects of American culture" and having the ability to "speak to audiences of all backgrounds."

"Catherine Opie is one of the most important artists working today," said Govan. "Through her photographs, Cathy captures aspects of American culture, identity and politics that speak to audiences of all backgrounds. In Los Angeles, she is also recognized for her work as a teacher. In that role, she shares her knowledge and passion with future generations of artists who will continue her legacy of documentation."

Along with the gala's hosts, Gucci also will return as a presenting sponsor of the event, which features one of the year's most memorable L.A. red carpets. "Gucci's commitment to art and film at LACMA and beyond is invaluable and we are grateful to be partnering with them once again," said Govan.

Proceeds from the Art + Film Gala will go toward underwriting the museum’s initiative to make film more central to its curatorial programming.