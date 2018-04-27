Guillermo del Toro to Produce, Co-Write 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'

Andre Ovredal is directing the film, to be co-financed by CBS Films and Entertainment One.

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro has co-written and will produce Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, a movie that Entertainment One and CBS Films will co-finance.

Daniel Hageman and Kevin Hageman, whose writing credits include The Lego Movie and Hotel Transylvania, adapted the script for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark along with del Toro, who earned the best picture Oscar for his latest film, The Shape of Water. Andre Ovredal is directing the project, based on Alvin Schwartz’s internationally best-selling book series.

The film follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.

Scary Sories to Tell in the Dark will be shot in Toronto this summer, and introduced to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival by Sierra/Affinity. Del Toro will produce the film along with Sean Daniel, Elizabeth Grave, Jason F. Brown and J. Miles Dale.

eOne will distribute the feature in Canada, U.K., Australia/New Zealand, Germany, Benelux, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, with Sierra/Affinity overseeing sales in all remaining international territories outside of the U.S. CBS Films will distribute the film domestically via Lionsgate.

The fantasy romancer The Shape of Water earned in all four Oscars for del Toro, including best director and best production design. The Mexican director is also known for movies like Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy and Pacific Rim.

Andre Ovredal directed earlier films like The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Trollhunter and the upcoming Mortal. He is repped by WME and Industry Entertainment, while del Toro is repped by WME and Exile Entertainment.

Kevin and Dan Hageman are repped by WME and Underground.