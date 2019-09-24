Guillermo del Toro to Publish Short Story Collection With Amazon in 2021

The Oscar winner will also see his short work released as an eBook and audiobook.

Guillermo del Toro has written his first short story collection to spook his fans with more otherworldly horror and strange happenings.

Amazon Original Stories said Tuesday it will publish del Toro's short story collection in 2021.

"Throughout the years, I’ve been inspired by reading short stories, from ghost stories to fairy tales. Now I have the privilege to create and share my own," said del Toro in a statement.

The Amazon Publishing imprint will also make the short stories available as a Kindle ebook and an Audible audiobook. There's no word on whether the Hollywood director behind Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water and The Devil’s Backbone will narrate the audiobook.

Amazon Original Stories earlier this year said it will publish a collection of essays by Mindy Kaling in summer 2020.

Del Toro is represented by manager Gary Unger and literary agent Richard Abate.