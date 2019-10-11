'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez Pretends to Launch Own Talk Show

After deciding to "consciously uncouple" from Kimmel on Thursday's show, Rodriguez set up his own space for a monologue and interviews, where he welcomed the cast of 'Zombieland: Double Tap.'

Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez let fame go to his head when he was a question on Thursday's episode of Jeopardy!

On Thursday's episode of the late-night show, instead of offering his reaction to the news, Rodriguez set up his own talk show, The Guillermo Show, in another part of Kimmel's studio.

"From Hollywood, it is your favorite show. It is the best show. It is The Guillermo Show. And now here's your handsome host: Guillermo," said Rodriguez in a voiceover, before he made his way onto the new show's set by knocking down a Donald Trump piñata.

After Rodriguez addressed his audience and introduced his mariachi house band, he began his monologue by asking what Trump ate for dessert. "Impeachment pie," he joked.

Kimmel cut off the segment to ask Rodriguez what he was doing. After the host told Rodriguez that he was missing the Jimmy Kimmel Live taping, Rodriguez responded, "I want to consciously uncouple for a little bit."

Despite Kimmel's protests, Rodriguez continued his talk show by introducing the cast of Zombieland: Double Tap as his guests. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin then made their way to the couch onstage.

The cast went down the line and said "Hola, Guillermo" before the interview began. Rodriguez started his questions by asking if acting was fun. When the cast said they enjoy acting, Eisenberg added, "Not as much as being on here, though."

Rodriguez also played the game "Parking Lot or Tequila Shot" with the cast, which involved everyone taking a shot of tequila to avoid leaving the interview and being sent home.

As the cast took their shots, a Guillermo Show employee rolled out an old television to play a clip from the film.

When the interview with the Zombieland cast concluded, Rodriguez announced that Regina King would be his next guest. King then greeted Rodriguez, though Kimmel interjected to announce that King was supposed to be a guest on his ABC late-night show.

The segment concluded with Harrelson, Stone, Eisenberg and Breslin visiting Kimmel on his set. Sporting The Guillermo Show hats and merchandise, the Zombieland stars told Kimmel that Rodriguez said he would validate their parking. After Kimmel validated their parking passes, he asked if they wanted to stay for a chat. The cast refused and said they had to go to the Zombieland sequel premiere, though they asked Kimmel to let Rodriguez know that they love him.

Watch the full segment below.