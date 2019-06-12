Gunnar Peterson to Debut Online Women's Workout With Chris Hemsworth’s Centr App

The Lakers trainer teams up with Hemsworth's fitness app on dedicated four-week program.

"I get so many DMs from women saying, 'I see all the women training with you — why can't I work out like that?'" says Beverly Hills trainer Gunnar Peterson, whose A-list clientèle includes Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Amber Heard and Kate Beckinsale.

So Peterson decided to team up with actor Chris Hemsworth's personalized health and fitness app Centr on an exclusive four-week program just for women. Gunnar X Centr launches on Monday, June 17 and includes a scalable fitness program tailored to beginners to dedicated exercisers. Peterson's signature HIIT/HIRT workouts to fire-up results are included as well as a simplified meal plan. And the workouts can be done at home or the gym.

"I work with the Lakers (where he heads up strength and endurance training) and other athletes all day every day," Peterson told The Hollywood Reporter. "If I can transfer some of that athletic performance work to a woman and have her move better, feel better and have more energy all day and the 'side effect' is an aesthetic change, I thought why not do a targeted program?"

Peterson says the key is the order of the movements. "I don't just do randomized sequencing, like, 'Hey, that would be fun.' I try to create an aerobic response by sequencing in a way that will keep your heart rate elevated," he says. "So there's not a lot of down time and there's not a lot of time where you're inactive even if you're sitting still."

For the novice or woman who has skipped workouts for a while, Peterson says the program makes it easy to make a new start. "If there's a workout with movements sequenced a certain way, you can do them at your own pace," he says."If it says do it three to five times and you do it once and you're coming from a dead stop, then that's what you have. I'm happy for what you did. I say, 'You did one, great. Next time, let's shoot for two.'"

The program will be offered from June 17 to July 14 as a part of a Centr membership (there's a seven-day free trial at centr.com or via Apple's App Store and rates ranging from $19.99 for one month to $119.99 for one year.)

Peterson also touts the varied meal plans and recipes (including pescatarian, vegetarian and vegan options) developed by Hemsworth's team. "I defer to Centr on the diet. Trust me, you're not going to want to come to my house for dinner," he says. "I'm going to have salmon and just call it a day."

Though designed specifically for women, the program is really unisex. "A man can certainly do this too," Peterson adds. "If he wants to bulk up probably not the program for that. But he wants to drop some body fat, by all means, he should jump on this program."

Peterson says ultimately his plan is aimed at promoting behavioral change. "Your workout should be as unthinkable to skip as your morning shower."