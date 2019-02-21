Gunpowder & Sky to Give 'Here Lies Daniel Tate' a Gender Twist

Screenwriters Nora Kletter and Grainne Belluomo are adapting Cristin Terrill's suspense novel so that it has a female protagonist.

Gunpowder & Sky is partnering with screenwriters Nora Kletter and Grainne Belluomo to adapt Cristin Terrill’s suspense novel Here Lies Daniel Tate into a feature film. They are making a gender twist, though, making the film’s protagonist a teen girl, Danielle, rather than a boy, Daniel.

The film’s plot will kick off when 10-year-old Danielle Tate goes missing from an elite California community, only to resurface six years later in Vancouver before being reunited with her family as she tries to recover lost memories.

“We wanted to do something that focused on an antihero in the youth-driven space, and the way Nora and Grainne expanded upon Cristin’s already incredible story was too undeniable and exciting to pass up,” Mike Flavin, vp development and production at Gunpowder & Sky, said Thursday in announcing the project.

“In our telling, Daniel has become Danielle or ‘Dani’ because we feel young women's concerns and traumas are too often questioned, minimized and overlooked,” added Kletter in a statement. “By reimagining our protagonist as a teenage girl, we are able to explore how a young woman can become her own advocate, and even solve her own murder. This project gave us an opportunity to put a fresh, relatable twist on a genre we love — the gothic thriller.”

Other projects Gunpowder & Sky has in the works include an adaptation of the children’s novel Ms. Bixby’s Last Day, in partnership with Walden Media; Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss; and a partnership with Zelda Williams to adapt her short film Shrimp into a series.

Terrill is repped by Jim McCarthy of Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for publishing and Pouya Shahbazian of New Leaf Literary & Media for film & television.