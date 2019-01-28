Sundance: Gurinder Chadha's 'Blinded by the Light' Acquired by New Line

Set in 1987 England, the story centers on a 16-year-old British Pakistani boy and wannabe writer (Viveik Kalra) who finds his own voice when a friend loans him some Bruce Springsteen cassettes.

In what would be the biggest worldwide rights deal of the Sundance film festival to date, New Line is in final negotiations for Gurinder Chadha's coming-of-age drama Blinded by the Light for $15 million.

The acquisition comes in at a higher price point than Amazon's pickups of the Emma Thompson-Mindy Kaling comedy Late Night and the Adam Driver starrer The Report, which the studio nabbed for a $13 million and $14 million, respectively.

Set in 1987 England, the story centers on a 16-year-old British Pakistani boy and wannabe writer (Viveik Kalra), who finds his own voice when a friend loans him some Bruce Springsteen cassettes. Based on Sarfraz Manzoor's memoir titled Greetings From Bury Park, the screenplay was written by Manzoor, Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berge.

Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon, Kulvinder Ghir, Nell Williams and Aaron Phagura round out the cast.

The film made a rousing debut at its Sundance world premiere on Jan. 27, with buyers out in force at the Eccles Theatre to see if Chadha's latest is a return to her Bend It Like Beckham form. Heading into the market, buyers were calling it "Sing It Like Springsteen."

Chadha produced alongside Jane Barclay and Jamal Daniel. Executive producers included Tory Metzger, Renee Witt, Peter Touche, Stephen Spence, Hannah Leader, Tracy Nurse and Paul Mayeda Berges.

Endeavor and ICM repped the filmmakers.