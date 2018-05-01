Guy Fieri On His Future at Food Network, Finding Good California BBQ

The famed TV chef spoke to THR at the 2018 Stagecoach country music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Guy Fieri is done with bad stadium hot dogs.



Fieri, with his spiky frosted tip hair, was the star attraction at this year’s Stagecoach Country Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, with the catchphrase slinging Food Network star overseeing a massive BBQ tent between the two stages. Fieri helped curate more than a dozen BBQ vendors who served ribs, brisket and hot links to patrons so excited about the good food — a necessary balance to uneven musical offerings this year — that they forced many to run out of meat early.

Fieri spent three days at the festival, working a smoker with renowned pit experts like Pat Martin from Nashville and posing with fans for selfies. He also served brisket and wings to festival visitors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

On Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Fieri to discuss television and in particular the big changes afoot at Food Network as well as other topics close to his heart including good California BBQ.

Discovery recently completed its acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive, and in so doing took ownership of Food Network. Have you talked to Discovery? Do you have any hopes for what that's going to bring for you, to do a different kind of show?

Who knows. [Discovery president and CEO] David Zaslav’s team, I got to meet these guys and we did a big upfront in New York and the team is dynamic and fired up as heck. These guys are ready to rock, they just called me for a collaboration project and I'm totally down. I mean, I'm a little bit busy with Grocery Games and Triple D and Guy’s Ranch but they want to get involved and be involved and help me.

Food Network certainly needed some fresh ideas.

Hey, fresh water running through the pond is always a good thing.

Do you ever feel like you're trapped a little bit in this image of yourself? You’re at Coachella serving vegan burritos. Do you think people associate vegan burritos with Guy Fieri?

I'm just doing things the way I enjoy doing them and the way I appreciate them. I think that when you're really into what you're doing, you want to make sure that people appreciate it and like it. You don't want to do some crazy half cocked thing that only you enjoy and nobody gets down with. No, I don't feel trapped. As a matter of fact I feel more that the bigger this blossom, the food world blossom, the more it blossoms — it's like look at being at Stagecoach and they're putting this huge tent and making it all about food? I used to go to rock concerts — and still do — you never saw good food at concerts.

It's about a bad stadium hot dog.

In a stale bun and overpriced. So I came to Coachella three years ago and I had a vegan noodle bowl and I was out of my mind, and that's how [Cashmere Agency's] Nick Adler and I became connected is over this food. He said would you ever think about doing something at Stagecoach? And I said is it going to be at the Coachella level? And he said “is that the level you think” and I said I don't think you can get forward thinking and not bring the food concept because people want better water, they want pH balanced water. They're not just settling for microbrews any more.

They want good microbrews that they’ve read about.

Yes. People want it. I came here not to be the “wow factor”. They said they want to build a big barbecue and I give them an eclectic mix. I gave them some old school hardcore, I gave them some fun new school.

On the subject of barbecue, Do you think is there California-style barbecue? Other than Santa Maria, do the people in California really know barbecue?

Do I think people in California know barbecue? I believe that there are a lot of chefs in California that make phenomenal barbecue. I don't know that the culture, the demographic of California understands it as well as it is. Does that make sense? You're in a region but then again, I can get great Mexican food in Delaware but not as many people know about great Mexican. Minnesota for instance. I went to a joint in Minnesota and the barbecue food was over-the-top fantastic. But I don't know that the average person walks in and goes “oh my God, you’re hand-making tortillas! This is so delicious!” And they're thinking the tortilla is the premise of the fast food taco joint that they go to.

Some flat piece of wax to hold their meat.

So to answer the question, do I think do we have good barbecue in California? Yes. Do we have people that understand it as good as it really is? No, not as much is the regions the barbecue comes from. Do we have our own special barbecue like Santa Maria? Yes. Do the people understand it? You go east of the Mississippi you can't find the tri-tip. So when you start explaining that to people they ask what special cow does that come from? What special steer? Well, it's a cut that you have to make. I think that it's emergent and that's the beautiful thing about it. Through television and articles and radio, through the Internet, through the Food Network and I would say primarily the culture of food, the awareness of food, and the education of food is laying a better foundation for everybody to operate on. And more importantly, setting expectations higher for all restaurants to follow.