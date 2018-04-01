Guy Pearce, 'Phantom Thread' Star Vicky Krieps Board Art Forgery Drama 'Lyrebird'

Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps and Roland Møller are starring in Lyrebird, a drama that reteams the producers of All the Money in the World, Imperative Entertainment and Ridley Scott.

Dan Friedkin, one of the partners at Imperative, is making his directorial debut with the picture, which is in production and will shoot in the United Kingdom and Holland.

Lyrebird tells the true story of Dutch folk hero Han Van Meegeren, who swindled millions of dollars from the Nazis by selling them forgeries of Johannes Vermeer paintings and is considered the most successful art forger of all time.

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Children of Men, Iron Man) penned the script along with John Orloff (HBO’s Band of Brothers, A Mighty Heart).

Bang will appear in the upcoming The Girl in the Spider’s Web in which Krieps, who starred opposite Daniel Day Lewis in Thread, also appears. Moller will appear with Dwayne Johnson in Skyscraper and also appeared in Atomic Blonde.