'Guys and Dolls' Remake in the Works at TriStar

The studio has purchased the remake rights to the 1955 movie, starring Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando.

The stage is set for Guys and Dolls to make a big screen return.

A new adaptation of the classic Broadway musical is in the works at TriStar, which has acquired the rights to the original Damon Runyon short stories and the musical with music by Frank Loesser, as well as the remake rights to the 1955 film adaptation from the Samuel Goldwyn company.

Set in Depression-era New York, the story centers on a high roller and a small-time gambler as they try to lock down a date and a location for a floating craps game. The 1955 movie, which featured Loesser's standards including "Luck Be a Lady", starred Frank Sinatra, Jean Simmons, Vivian Blaine and Marlon Brando.

John Goldwyn and Marc Toberoff are set to produce the new adaptation, with Meyer Gottlieb executive producing. Hannah Minghella and Nicole Brown will oversee for TriStar.

Guys and Dolls premiered on Broadway in 1950 and won five Tony Awards including best musical. It was revived in 1992 for a production that starred Nathan Lane, Faith Prince, Peter Gallagher and Josie de Guzman. The revival was nominated for eight Tonys and won four.

Guys and Dolls is the latest musical to get the movie remake treatment. Steven Spielberg is in production on his West Side Story remake for Fox and the movie version of Stephen Schwarz's Wicked landed a 2021 release date from Universal, which is also set to release the Taylor Swift-starring Cats in December.