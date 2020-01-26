Grammys: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Bring the Love With "Nobody But You" Performance

Shelton's "God's Country" is up for for the evening's best country solo performance prize.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought their romance to the Grammys stage with their performance of duet "Nobody But You."

The singers maintained eye contact throughout the performance and exchanged smiles and held hounds throughout their performance. Stefani donned a white strapless gown with red heart and rose appliqués. Shelton donned a dark suit and strummed an acoustic guitar.

"I don't wanna live without you. / I don't wanna even breathe," the musicians sang. "Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you."

The Voice co-stars previously flaunted their chemistry onstage with their performance of "Go Ahead and Break my Heart" at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Shelton's "God's Country" is up for the night's best country solo performance prize. The number won single of the year at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards and received a nomination at the 2019 American Music Awards for favorite country song.

The country star has a total of seven Grammy nominations including 2012 and 2014 nods for best country album. Stefani has garnered 18 Grammy nominations, taking home a total of three golden gramophones in 2002, 2003 and 2004.

The couple continued the evening's emphasis on love and brought their performance to a close with the closing lyrics: "I don't wanna love nobody but you."

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards, held at the Staples Center, aired live on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.