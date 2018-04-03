Style Notes: Gwen Stefani Launching Beauty Line; John Galliano Takes Maison Margiela Fur-Free

In case you missed it.

Gwen Stefani Reportedly Launching Skincare And Cosmetics Brand [TMZ]

TMZ has reported that last month musician Gwen Stefani filed for a trademark under the umbrella of her L.A.M.B. brand (founded in 2003) for a new cosmetics and skincare brand to be called P8NT (that would be “paint”). Makes sense, given Stefani’s signature red lipstick and winged eyeliner. According to the filing, Stefani’s trademark application includes at least 50 items—lipstick, eyebrow gel, concealer, mascara, false lashes and nails, shaving cream, anti-wrinkle cream and more—and notes a potential website that would include video tutorials and articles.

New Line from Gant Features Recycled Ocean Plastic [Pret-a-Reporter In Box]

Today the Stockholm-based brand fashion Gant launched a new Beacons Project shirting line for men and women crafted with polyester filament made from upcycled plastic collected from the ocean. The line is available in stores and at gant.com. Known for its shirting, Gant styles have been worn by Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Ben Affleck and Ashton Kutcher. The initiatives picks up on a growing movement toward sustainability in fashion. Last month, Adidas announced that it sold 1 million pairs of shoes made of recycled ocean plastic last year (that it began producing in May 2017) and plans to sell 5 million pairs this year with a longer-term goal of using upcycled plastic in all of its products by 2024. Stella McCartney has also created products from ocean plastic-based yarns and fabrics. And 64 companies (including luxury conglomerate Kering’s stable of brands) submitted plans in January to increase sustainability by 2020 as part of efforts by the Global Fashion Agenda.

John Galliano Announces Fur-Free Future For Maison Margiela [Pret-a-Reporter In Box]

In an interview with PETA senior vice president Dan Mathews in Elle France, designer John Galliano (creative director of Maison Margiela) has announced his commitment to a fur-free policy at Margiela. The Paris-based fashion house joins a growing number of brands who have taken an anti-fur stance, including Gucci, Versace, Tom Ford, Donna Karan, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, J. Crew and Furla.