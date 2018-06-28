Gwyneth Paltrow Co-Designs Lilly Pulitzer Collection for Goop

The print is called "Kiss Kiss."

Just in time for high summer, it's Goop meets Lilly Pulitzer.

Gwyneth Paltrow, founder of the lifestyle brand Goop, has designed a five-piece clothing collection alongside Mira Fain, Lilly Pulitzer's executive vp product design and development.

Together they created a pattern called "Kiss Kiss" (fitting, considering Goop just released a sex issue), which is printed on all five items — the "Gwyneth Stretch Shift Dress" with lace detail ($248), a silk crepe de chine maxi dress ($398), the "Paltrow Blouse" in stretch cotton ($168), a "Lilly Maxi Skirt" in stretch cotton ($248) and a canvas tote bag ($88).

The smooch-y capsule was inspired by Lilly Pulitzer's connection to Palm Beach, Florida, where she founded the company from her citrus stand. For Paltrow, she was inspired by her early memories of wearing Lilly Pulitzer during summer visits to the Hamptons, as well as by iconic poolside photographer Slim Aaron's images of Rockefeller and Vanderbilt women wearing Lilly Pulitzer.

"I felt so inspired looking through Slim Aaron's photos of these glamorous, elegant women dressed in Lilly Pulitzer. The opportunity to reinvent the aesthetic has been a lot of fun," Paltrow said in a statement.

"This was an exciting, fun, creative collaboration. We were delighted to work with Gwyneth Paltrow and the talented Goop team and bring to life a capsule collection that highlights the best of both brands," Fain said in a statement.

Made famous by Jackie Kennedy in the 1960s, the brand's fans include Debra Messing, Brooke Shields, Ellie Kemper and Bella Thorne. Other recent partnerships for the brands include Goop's workout sessions with Westin Hotels and Lilly Pulitzer working with S'well, Target, Pottery Barn and Starbucks.

The Goop x Lilly Pulitzer collection is available online, at Goop's Sag Harbor pop-up and in Lilly Pulitzer stores nationwide.