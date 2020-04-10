Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Victoria Beckham Team on BeautyUnited Coronavirus Relief

More than 30 top beauty brands have joined the initiative to raise money and donate supplies to medical workers on the Coronavirus frontlines.

Several stars turned beauty moguls teamed up this week to support health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham were among the beauty founders to join the social fundraising campaign BeautyUnited, which benefits the Frontline Responders Fund and donates personal care products to medical staffers fighting the virus.

Participating companies include Paltrow's Goop, Barrymore's Flower Beauty, Victoria Beckham Beauty and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc. Hollywood makeup artists and skin-care specialists also are on board — namely Bobbi Brown, Huda Kattan, Charlotte Tilbury, Shani Darden, Nigma Talib and Barbara Sturm — who run their own brands.

"I find that the best way to metabolize the fear that many of us feel during this time is through generosity," Paltrow told Town & Country this week. "There are numerous people risking their lives to ensure that we’re lucky enough to shelter in place, and they need us. The Frontline Responders Fund is dedicated to protecting those brave souls with necessary PPE gear, ensuring they too can come safely home to their families."

Others involved include leader Moj Mahdara (Beautycon), Cassandra Grey (Violet Grey), Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland (Summer Fridays), Zanna and Mazdack Rassi (Milk Makeup), Jeff Raider (Harry's), Katherine Power (Versed Skincare), Rae Ann Silva (Beautyblender), Holly Thaggard (Supergoop), Joe Cloyes and Greg Gonzales (Youth to the People), Gregg Renfrew (Beautycounter), Sharon Cutler (UOMA Beauty), Bryce and Gigi Goldman (Kopari), Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson (Too Faced) and Debbie Perelman (Revlon).

BeautyUnited's goal is to raise $10 million for the Frontline Responders Fund to provide personal protective equipment like masks to health-care workers.

The Beautycon team, which postponed its annual Los Angeles convention to December, also is coordinating the donation process among 45 brands to give cosmetics supplies to temporarily hospitals, starting with The Jacob K. Javits Center in New York, which is being operated by the National Guard.

“We focus on logistics because of its exponential impact during this unprecedented surge in global demand for medical equipment," says Susy Schöneberg, who oversees the Frontline Responders Fund efforts, in a statement. "We’ve helped transport millions of units of medical-grade masks, gloves, coveralls and ventilators to COVID-19 hotspots around the world. We’re incredibly grateful to the BeautyUnited community — our well-being depends on protecting the doctors and nurses on the frontline."

Adding to the efforts of the larger beauty industry, designer labels, including Dior and Givenchy, have transformed their beauty product manufacturing centers into making hand sanitizer instead of perfume. L’Oréal’s North American facilities started producing alcohol-based hand sanitizer in March to donate to U.S. health-care professionals as well.

THR has reached out to Barrymore, Beckham and Grey for comment.