Jimmy Kimmel Recruits Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt and More to Read Texts From Their Moms

Jimmy Kimmel recruited a number of stars to celebrate Mother's Day by sharing text messages sent by their moms.

On Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Elle Fanning, January Jones, Ben Schwartz, Don Lemon, Renée Zellweger, Emily Blunt and Aidy Bryant read memorable texts that they have received from their mothers.

The ABC host opened the segment by noting that mothers love to text "almost as much as they love to leave long voicemails." Kimmel explained that he had asked guests over the past few months to read real text messages and the results did not disappoint.

Paltrow first appeared to read a text from her mother, actress Blythe Danner. She noted that they are neighbors, which explains why Danner texted her to ask if she could swim in Paltrow's pool. "My pool is 72. Burr," read Paltrow. "Don't have to eat. I have plenty." After Paltrow didn't respond, Danner added, "Actually, going for a walk. Maybe tomorrow." The thread concluded, "No, fine. I changed my mind. Didn't want to get wet."

Arnett explained that he texted his mother to check in. His mom responded, "We're watching The Crown. What's up with you?? We can utilize the 'pause' button!"

Stanfield's text was accompanied by a photo of burritos on the floor. "My home girl selling burritos let me know if you want one," he sent to his mother. His mom responded, "Lmao wtf. Hell nah! She makin them bitches on the fLO!!!!?"

Fanning's mother sent a text to warn her against diving in a pool, lake or ocean. "You cannot rely on someone saying it's safe or thinking that it's deep enough," she read. "Oceans have sand bars that look deep, but really are up to your ankle." She added that Fanning should just step into the body of water "or scoot in on your bottom gently." After noting that jumping into the water feet first can also be dangerous, she continued, "You're too TALL and you can NOT risk it all!"

For Jones' turn, the actress shared that her mother asked if she had been contacted to participate in the South Dakota anti-meth campaign. "Their slogan is controversial," she read.

Schwartz shared that his mother asked, "Can you talk? Call me if you can." After the actor told his mother that she sent the message in a group chat and had to clarify who she wanted to talk to, she responded, "I want to talk to everyone!!!"

Lemon explained that he and his mother were separately watching the movie Giant when she sent the shared text message. "Sal Mineo had a big ass head," he read. "Although he was attractive."

Blunt's mother began her text by addressing her daughter as "boop." The actress read, "Interesting day here. Was wielding a handheld small vacuum on the stairs yesterday. Missed my footing, fell backwards, vacuum whirled up and crashed onto my arm and then onto the whole floor." While falling, Blunt's mother "executed some sort of swivel" and managed to "clutch the bannisters."

"Thought my arm was broken but just badly bruised. Phew," Blunt continued to read. "I finished the day with a lovely Thai meal with Seb."

Zellweger's mother texted her to say that she got her shingles vaccine earlier that morning. "Sweet dreams my love," the message continued. "Love you so very much."

Before reading her mother's text, Bryant explained that her Saturday Night Live sketch was cut for time and replaced with another segment. "That last sketch ate shit," read Bryant. The actress added, "That's a good mom."

