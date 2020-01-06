Gwyneth Paltrow-Hosted 'The Goop Lab' Reveals First Trailer

Each episode of the Netflix show will see a cadre of researchers, doctors and "alternative health practitioners" discussing a wellness topic.

Get ready for more Goop.

On Monday morning the lifestyle brand released the first trailer for Netflix's The Goop Lab, a six-episode series highlighting wellness issues including female sexual pleasure, psychedelics and longevity. Goop Lab also happens to be the name of stores the brand has opened in Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles and New York.

Hosted by founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen, each episode will feature researchers, doctors, "alternative health practitioners" and individuals discussing personal experience within the topic. The series is executive produced by Paltrow, Shauna Minoprio, Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard.

Some of Goop's wellness claims for products including "energy stickers," a spray to protect individuals from "psychic and emotional harm" and supplements for "adrenal fatigue" have come under fire in recent years. Nonprofit watchdog Truth in Advertising has warned the company about unsubstantiated health claims, while in 2018 U.K. pseudoscience nonprofit Good Thinking Society filed a complaint with the National Trading Standards and the Advertising Standards Authority for misleading advertising.

In September 2018, Goop paid $145 million in a settlement with the Orange County D.A.'s office over misleading claims regarding jade and quartz eggs intended for vaginal health following an investigation by the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force.

“The Goop Lab explores the universal questions we’re inherently curious about. We took the open-minded approach that we’ve cultivated at Goop and applied a different, visual lens with Netflix. In the process, we found new ways to answer this: How do we make the most of our lives?” Paltrow said in a statement about the show.

The Goop Lab premieres on Netflix on Jan. 24. Watch the trailer below and check out the key art for the series below that.