Gwyneth Paltrow on Jeff Bezos, Bob Iger and New Netflix Show: "We’re Going to Leave the Vagina Out of It"

The Goop CEO and Oscar-winner spoke with CNN's Poppy Harlow at SXSW.

Guess who finally got in touch with Gwyneth Paltrow?

In an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow at SXSW, the Goop CEO and sometimes actress delivered an update on her ongoing quest to get some business advice from billionaire Jeff Bezos. Paltrow first revealed in a December Wall Street Journal profile that her emails to the Amazon founder had gone unanswered — but that's since changed.

"After the story came out, I got an email, and the subject was 'Jeff Bezos' and the sender was Jeff Bezos," said Paltrow on stage at the Austin, Texas, festival. "And the body of the email said, 'The Wall Street Journal told me you want to talk to me.' So, I wrote him back, and then he wrote me — and then I said, 'I would die for the opportunity to sit down and ask you a bunch of questions.' And he never wrote me back." Paltrow laughed before adding, perhaps in a nod to the exec's battle with the National Enquirer over certain leaked "below the belt" selfies: "But he’s got a lot going on, guys."

Harlow joked that Bezos was likely the only guy to never write Paltrow back. Still, when asked whether she'd consider selling her lifestyle company to Amazon, Paltrow responded: "I mean, sure, why not?" Joked Harlow, "I think he's going to call you now." Added Paltrow: "You do? I'm just fascinated by him."

Bezos isn't the only CEO with which Paltrow is admittedly fascinated. Disney CEO Bob Iger has been a mentor of sorts to her, she said. "Bob Iger I speak to sometimes when I can get 10 minutes with him. He's my idol," she acknowledged. "He said something to me a couple of years ago, 'Don't waste your time on anything that's not really going to move the needle,' and that really stayed with me. So I always run everything through that filter."

The Goop founder noted that she draws a lot of inspiration from Disney for her own business. "This is actually what I'm trying to do, like take content and create business lines from the content, much like Disney does. So they have content at the center and then they have all of the ancillary product and they have brand partnerships and travel, and that's what I'm trying to do for my demographic and in my own way. Obviously, I have a long way to go — but if I had a vision board, it would be on my vision board."

"Goopland?" asked Harlow. Paltrow smiled: "Yeah, it's got a good ring to it."

The Oscar-winner also teased her upcoming Netflix series, which is slated to debut either end of 2019 or early 2020, noting that she plans to appear in all six episodes. "Netflix is pretty brave. They're pretty disruptive in their content. But for us, really, it's just an opportunity to do deeper dives into some of the subjects we're interested in and really get into it with experts and do the experiments on TV, etc." she said, adding that the content will be PG. "We're leaving the vagina out of it, don't worry."