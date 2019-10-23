Gwyneth Paltrow Leaves UTA for CAA

CAA president Richard Lovett previously advised the Oscar winner on her lifestyle brand, Goop.

Gwyneth Paltrow has left UTA and will now be represented by CAA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Oscar-winning star was previously represented by UTA's Tracey Jacobs.

Paltrow's new representation may not come as a surprise as she has cited CAA President Richard Lovett — who has helped advise the actress on her lifestyle brand, Goop, which was launched in 2008 — as an industry mentor. CAA will be advising Paltrow on Goop as part of its representation.

While she has shifted her focus from acting to entrepreneurship in recent years, Paltrow can currently be seen in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's Netflix series The Politician. She also reprised her role as Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year.

To date, films that Paltrow has appeared in (including Marvel Studios titles) have grossed more than $8.8 billion worldwide.

Paltrow continues to be managed by Lighthouse Management + Media.