Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Munn, Lena Waithe Set for GLAAD Media Awards

Thursday's GLAAD Media Awards — honoring Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Sean Hayes — will feature a performance by Lizzo and appearances by Gwyneth Paltrow, Lena Waithe, Olivia Munn and Janet Mock.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are drawing quite the crowd for Thursday night's milestone 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The superstar couple, who will take the stage to accept the organization's Vanguard Award, will be joined at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills by presenters and special guests including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lena Waithe, Olivia Munn, Janet Mock, Jake Borelli, Barbara Corcoran, Erika Jayne, Hayley Kiyoko, Alex Landi, Adam Rippon and Meghan Trainor.

Lizzo is set to perform during the event, opening the show with her single "Juice." The track has been a success for the solo artist and so has the music video, which has been viewed 6.4 million times.

Though the organization did not say in what capacity Paltrow will be involved with the awards show, it is assumed that she will be in the room to present the Vanguard Award to her longtime friends Beyoncé and Jay Z. Previously announced guests and presenters include Allison Janney, the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Gigi Gorgeous, Jameela Jamil, Shangela, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Nico Santos, Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon and Ross Mathews, the latter of whom will host the event.

The Los Angeles event will be followed by a similar awards show in New York on May 4. On the East Coast, GLAAD will honor Madonna with the Advocate for Change Award, while Andy Cohen will receive the Vito Russo Award from Sarah Jessica Parker.

The 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards are being presented by Delta Air Lines, Gilead, Hyundai, Ketel One Family-Made Vodka and Wells Fargo. The full list of nominees can be found here.