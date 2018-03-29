Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Going Global

The lifestyle and media brand has raised more cash for expansion.

Goop turns 10 this year, and to celebrate, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle media brand is going global.

The company announced Thursday that thanks to a $50 million influx of cash from a recent Series C round, Goop will be expanding internationally to service the 35 percent of its readership that is based outside the U.S. The brand began shipping to Canada in December and hopes to ship to its European clientele later this year. Additionally, Goop wants to bring experiential retail and other marketing concepts overseas, because no one should have to miss out on the Goop-y fun.

Since launching the brand as a newsletter in 2008, Paltrow has grown Goop to include not just a lifestyle website singing the praises of jade eggs and vaginal steamers, but also a Conde Nast quarterly publication, a podcast, a biannual wellness summit and a collection of branded goods such as apparel, skincare, vitamins, bath soaks, candles and fragrances. But that's not all — Goop is coming for your home, too, with plans to launch a home goods category.

According to a new report, Goop's revenue has tripled over the past two years, and the company is on track to double revenue in 2018 thanks to e-commerce, advertising and retail. Moving forward, Paltrow's company will make "significant investments in proprietary technology, new content verticals, standards and protocols" as well as new hires.

Go Gywneth, go.