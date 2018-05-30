Goop Partnering with Westin Hotels on Fitness Sessions

Led by Gwyneth Paltrow’s personal trainer.

Goop is moving beyond orgasmic meditation, "free range" parenting and guides on misos—Goop is getting fit.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand is partnering with Westin Hotels & Resorts to offer fitness programs called G. Sport Sessions this summer.

Available at select Westin hotels, the program will feature a 45-minute workout class by Tracy Anderson, a Q&A reception with Westin Fresh by The Juicery and a Goop-curated gift bag with its new G. Sport activewear, G. Soak bath salts, Goop Glow and a Westin fitness accessory. Anyone can purchase a ticket for $150 online; the sessions begin at The Westin Chicago River North on July 28 and then The Westin Austin Downtown on August 25.

“At Goop, we believe wellness can be transformative for both your body and your mind, but we also know how hard it is to keep up your healthy routines during the summer. We hope G. Sport Sessions will be a way for guests to carve out time for themselves,” said Megan O’Neill, Senior Beauty Editor at Goop, in a statement. “We incorporated some of our favorite things to create the experience, including a sweat session with Tracy, amazing food and a grab bag of luxurious Goop products.”

Guests can also choose to add in spa services in Chicago, or buy a hotel package after purchasing a ticket to workout ($269 in Chicago and $289 in Austin). Attendees are encouraged to wear G. Sport apparel, including the $80 leotard, $75 peonies crop top, $70 low-V sports bra or $125 zip hoodie.

Anderson spent years researching fitness to create the Tracy Anderson Method that relies on smaller, accessory muscles to create a lean look and “deliver the elusive dancer’s body.” Paltrow began working with Anderson while filming the first Iron Man in 2006, trying to lose weight after having her second child. Paltrow credits Anderson for her success losing 11 inches in 10 days.

Among Anderson’s other clients are Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Victoria Beckham, Sienna Miller and Robert Downey Jr. She has studio locations in Brentwood and Studio City.

Paltrow flexed her lifestyle muscle by launching Goop as a weekly newsletter in 2008, before taking over as CEO in 2016. Goop recently released its hard-bound book called The Sex Issue, and if the G. Sport Sessions are anything like the book’s weird takeaways, customers are in for a wild ride.