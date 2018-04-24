Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Wellness Summit Headed Back to L.A.

The third installment heads home, and is expected to sell out like the other two — faster than you can say "vagina egg."

Perfect timing for a boomerang: In Goop Health is headed back to the West Coast.

Gwyneth Paltrow's ever-expanding goop business announced today that its wellness summit is coming back to Los Angeles on June 9 following an outing in New York earlier this year. It started in L.A., and guests can expect more of the same when it returns. That means special guests, conversations with health and wellness experts, and "the next wave of wellness trends," according to the announcement.

In her own words, Paltrow says the summit is a "transformative experience" for her goop community. "One of our core competencies at goop is tapping into the conversations that shape the physical, emotional, and spiritual health of our readers, particularly when it comes to issues that are typically not openly discussed. Whether it’s the roller coaster of perimenopause or the complexity of sexual desire and intimacy, we seem to find resonance with an audience of women that hasn’t always felt seen or heard," she explained. "We launched In Goop Health last June to create a forum for conversation and coming together — led by a roster of doctors and experts — where we could collectively give each other permission to dive into things that don’t easily come to the surface."

The reveal came with more than just a date. Goop organizers already have a chunk of the day-long symposium marked in pen. The summit will feature the below offerings.

• Wellness experiences including facial stations by Tata Harper, Shiva Rose, Herbivore Botanicals, May Lindstrom, Anastasia Achilleos, FACILE and Annee de Mamiel. Our popular “no makeup” makeup station by Glamsquad, non-toxic manicures by Cote, and B-12 shots from the Hydration Room are back "by popular demand."

• Personalized sessions including human design by Lynette Hagins, life path readings by Susan Grau, numerology by Josh Seigel, Akashic record readings by Amor Luz, pulse readings by Marta Soffer of Surya Spa, tarot card readings from Angie Banicki, crystal readings with Kiki Matoba-Smith, reiki classes with Kelsey Patel, breath work and intention setting with Ashley Neese, meditation with Light Watkins, chakra cleansing and psychic readings by Deganit Nuur of Nuurvana, manifestation workshops with Suzannah Galland, aerial yoga and more.

• Talks inspired by The Sex Issue and The Post-Natal Depletion Cure, new releases from Goop’s book imprint, such as tantra and polarity sessions with Michaela Boehm.

• Health-driven food options from top vendors and chefs in the Los Angeles area, including Belcampo, Cafe Gratitude, Gracias Madre, Kye’s, PYT, Moon Juice and more. The VIP lunch will be hosted by Jessica Koslov of Sqirl.

• An In Goop Health retail hall, including a wellness pharmacy, athleisure shop, clean beauty apothecary and exclusive goop collaborations, such as a nontoxic polish by Goop x Cote Nails.

More details are expected in the coming weeks. Tickets are available starting today for the day-long symposium on Goop. For a closer look at what to expect, scroll down for images from New York.