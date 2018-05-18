The H Collective Inks Three-Picture Co-Production Pact With China's iQiyi

Launched just in June of last year, The H Collective has been on a dealmaking spree during the early months of 2018.

The H Collective is expanding its membership.

The growing Los Angeles-based mini-studio has entered into a three-film co-production pact with Chinese streaming-video giant iQiyi. The deal was unveiled Friday at iQiyi’s annual Technology & Entertainment World Conference in central Beijing.

The partners say the co-produced titles will target both the North American and Chinese theatrical markets, the world's two largest box-office markets.

Launched just in June of last year, The H Collective has been on a dealmaking spree during the early months of 2018. Headed by former Paramount executive Nic Crawley, the company announced a co-buyout of Vin Diesel's xXx franchise in April, followed days later by a global distribution deal with Sony Pictures.

The new partnership with iQiyi extends The H Collective's ties to the fast-growing Chinese market, where many of its backers and strategic partners are based. iQiyi will handle all digital and theatrical distribution in China for the three coproductions, as well as co-finance.

The two partners' first joint effort will be the action-comedy Counter Spy, based on a script being reworked by Thor: Ragnarok co-writer Craig Kyle. The story follows a barista at a Starbucks at CIA headquarters who gets entangled into a worldwide conspiracy.

"We are so proud to partner with iQiyi in China, rounding out our distribution pipeline for The H Collective’s films around the globe," said Crowley.

Added iQiyi Pictures president Ya Ning: "We are very confident that through our respective strengths, our solid partnership will produce excellent films for both China and the international market, including North America."

Other upcoming projects from The H Collective include a James Gunn-produced horror pic starring Elizabeth Banks and a drama titled The Parts You Lose, starring Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

One of China's largest entertainment companies, iQiyi went public in March on Nasdaq, raising about $2.25 billion for a valuation of $12.7 billion. The company is believed to be a narrow leader in the Chinese streaming video market, with an estimated 60.1 million subscribers as of March.