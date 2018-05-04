H Collective Launches $2.4M Global Film Competition

Mark Johnson will act as one of the competition judges.

The H Collective has launched a global film competition, if24, where the winning submission will act as the inspiration for a feature with a $2.4 million budget.

The theme for the inaugural competition is the number 24. The submission window is 24 days long and the films will have a maximum run time of two minutes, 40 seconds.

Submissions are open from May 7 to 31, with entries being streamed on social media; the public will vote for the films that will make it to the semifinals. The H Collective, along with competition partner Ignition Creative, will be hosting cultural entertainment experiences throughout July in four cities — London, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Shanghai — where one finalist will be announced from 24 semifinalists.

The four final films will be judged by a panel of entertainment vets, including Oscar-winning producer Mark Johnson (Rain Man). The winning submission will the be inspiration behind a feature that H Collective will produce, and the winning filmmaker will assist the production.

“If24 is an innovative global platform for aspiring storytellers and filmmakers. It’s our goal at The H Collective to discover content with compelling stories and collaborate with emerging filmmakers," says H Collective CEO Nic Crawley. "We’re looking forward to working with the winner of if24 on their film which will complete our slate and expand our promise to now deliver five movies per year.”