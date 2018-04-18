The H Collective Signs Distribution Deal With Sony Worldwide Acquisitions

Upcoming productions include a James Gunn-produced horror starring Elizabeth Banks.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has signed a deal with The H Collective to distribute and market up to four films per year globally.

This news comes one day after it was announced that the L.A.-based finance-production-distribution outfit acquired the rights to the xXx franchise with star Vin Diesel, and plan to go into production on the fourth movie in the action franchise.

Other upcoming projects from the H Collective include a James Gunn-produced horror starring Elizabeth Banks, and the drama The Parts You Lose starring Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

“During my time working in the studio system I’ve established a strong relationship with Josh Greenstein and Steve Bersch," said H Collective CEO Nic Crawley. "Their teams are the best in class, and their distribution strategies and platform are the perfect complement to our diversified slate. We’re looking forward to growing this partnership and collaborating with the entire Sony family.”

“Nic and his team are working with some of the most exciting and innovative filmmakers today. We look forward to sharing their unique stories with the world, creating dynamic campaigns, and distributing them around the globe," said Josh Greenstein, Sony's president of worldwide marketing and distribution.