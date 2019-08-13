Tony-Winning Musical 'Hadestown' to Launch National Tour

After a cast performance on 'Good Morning America,' it was announced that the musical will hit the road in 2020.

Hadestown is officially hitting the road.

In a national tour set to launch in the fall of 2020, the critically acclaimed show — which won eight Tony Awards, including best original score and best musical, this year — will play more than 30 cities, with stops planned in Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Tempe, Ariz., and Washington, D.C. Additional dates will be announced shortly.

The announcement came during Tuesday's broadcast of Good Morning America, during which Hadestown's Broadway cast performed a medley of "Way Down Hadestown" and "Wait for Me."

Hadestown — an underworld-set folk opera that tells the intertwining love stories of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, prior to developmental engagements in Canada, and at London’s National Theatre.

The production, which opened on Broadway in April, is now the highest-grossing musical in the history of New York's Walter Kerr Theatre.

Watch the GMA announcement of Hadestown's upcoming tour below.