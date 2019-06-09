Tonys: 'Hadestown' Wins Best Musical

Just as the musical led this year's Tonys in nominations, it also came out on top in wins.

Hadestown took home best musical honors at the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday night, bringing its total number of wins to eight.

Producer Mara Isaacs accepted the evening's top honor after the category was introduced by previous Tonys hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. Isaacs explained that those behind the musical "had a vision for how the world could be."

"If Hadestown stands for anything, it is that change is possible; that in dark times, spring will come again," she said.

Hadestown beat out fellow nominated productions Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, The Prom and Tootsie.

The musical, which led the Tonys race with a total of 14 nominations, was originally developed by singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell as a concept album spun out of a Vermont regional theater production. Following productions off-Broadway, in Edmonton, Canada, and London, Hadestown premiered in previews on Broadway in March as a a folk-operatic retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth. The show was developed for the stage and directed by Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown is the first Broadway musical to feature a book, music and lyrics by a sole female writer (Mitchell) in more than 40 years.

The 73rd annual Tony Awards were broadcast on CBS from Radio City Musical Hall in New York. After hosting in 2016, James Corden returned to emcee the Broadway-lauding awards show.