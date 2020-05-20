Actor Hagen Mills Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt

The 34-year-old female victim was shot in the arm and chest.

Hagen Mills, an actor who appeared in multiple projects, including the FX series Baskets, has died in what authorities suspect was an attempted murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening in Mayfield, Kentucky where the 29-year-old actor allegedly opened fire on a woman who was shot multiple times before turning the gun on himself, according to Mayfield police.

The 34-year-old victim was hit in the arm and chest. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. The relationship between Mills and the victim is unclear.

Mills, whose credits include Baskets, Swedish Dicks and the film Bonnie & Clyde: Justified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.