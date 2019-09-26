Hailey Bieber Throws Bachelorette Party With Kendall Jenner Ahead of Nuptials

The model legally wed Justin Bieber in a Manhattan courthouse in September of last year, but the couple is reported to have their more traditional second wedding ceremony in South Carolina this weekend with friends and family.

Bride-to-be Hailey Bieber threw a wild bachelorette party for her female friends on Wednesday night, and the celebrations included her sister Alaia Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Maeve Reilly, Kelia Moniz and Natalie Manuel Lee.

Before the night out, Jenner was spotted at a Hustler store, giggling while buying phallic cups and straws, sex toys and lingerie for her pal Hailey.

The model donned a strapless white midi-dress, a veil and her blinged-out "Bieber" necklace for the event in Los Angeles, and her sister took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the duo. "Let the games begin," she wrote alongside a bunch of heart and ring emojis.

See photos from the bachelorette party via fan Twitter accounts below.

.#HaileyBaldwin's bachelorette party was last night and it was filled with plenty of p*nis paraphernalia! pic.twitter.com/fcHsdjd2Ah — X17online.com (@x17online) September 26, 2019

So literally the wedding is finally here omggg @justinbieber @haileybieber. These are from Hailey’s bachelorette party .

Crd: to hailsbabe on Insta pic.twitter.com/TWZxiNmxUj — afaf (@TheLegendBizzle) September 26, 2019

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.